Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-4A
2021 record: 11-1, 5-0 (reached 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Clint Hoots (8th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Isaac Smith
S/WR/RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,196 yards and 23 TDs, plus had 320 yards receiving and 5 TDs; tallied 51 tackles and 5 INTs at safety.
Ty Davis
QB, Jr.
• Third-year starter; completed 59% of passes for for 2,364 yards, 22 TDs with 5 INTs.
Zion Ashby
WR/CB, Sr.
• Filling important role out wide; should improve on 38 catches for 416 yards and 2 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Head coach Clint Hoots returns all but a handful of his key starters from a 2021 season derailed by injuries late in the year. IAHS has been consistently good under Hoots, but this squad has a real shot at being his first to bring a state championship back to Fulton.
OFFENSE
Four-star prospect Isaac Smith highlights this offense (and defense), but he's far from the Indians' only weapon. Ty Davis has matured into a more-than-capable passer, with the speedster Zion Ashby set to fill the role of a threat out wide vacated by Tae Chandler.
Itawamba returns four of its five starting offensive linemen from a year ago: Seniors (and twin brothers) Andrew and Ethan Morgan, as well as seniors Davis Phillips and Peyton Wofford. Those four, plus junior Isaiah Autry and sophomore Deaten Prestige, will battle it out for starting positions.
DEFENSE
Smith is a critical part of the IAHS defensive plans as well. At free safety, he'll anchor the secondary and serve as a coach on the field.
Middle linebacker Bryson Walters (Sr.) will be a key cog controlling the inside for the Indians. As important as Walters and Smith's actual play will be their role in directing the rest of the Itawamba defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker Brantley Wiygul (Sr.) stands out on special teams, bringing experience to the important but easily overlooked kicking game.
X-FACTOR
Injuries plagued the Indians late in the 2021 season, cutting short what could have been a deeper playoff run. Keeping players healthy and building positional depth have been points of emphasis for IAHS leading up to 2022.
COACH SPEAK
“I think the difference in this team and last year's team is the number of seniors, guys that have played a lot of football for us.” – Clint Hoots
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.