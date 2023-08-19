There’s a lot more to Itawamba AHS left tackle Isaiah Autry than just his genetics.
His mother, known back then as Pashen Thompson, won a pair of national titles as a basketball player at Tennessee under Pat Summitt. Mississippi high school football legend Marcus Dupree is his cousin.
Autry’s measurables are fittingly impressive, coming in at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. That kind of frame and build gives him a clear advantage against smaller defensive ends at the high school level.
“There was only one time where I actually went up against someone past 6-4 right there, so I always have to get as a low as I can,” Autry said. “Everybody’s always right here at my chest and down on me.”
But the other reason Autry – an Oklahoma commit with offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn – is set to head to the next level is the amount of work he puts in to make the most of his physical advantages.
“You see him in the room working on just small things, like his steps, his footwork, his hand placement,” Itawamba head coach Clint Hoots said. “He does a lot of those little extra things that makes him even better. Size-wise and physically, God-given, but he’s worked really hard on the little things – his explosiveness and his foot speed, and he’s worked on getting stronger upper-body-wise and really all the way around.”
Autry’s hard work has paid off for him at the high school level. With him sealing off the edge and bullying opposing defenses, he played an impactful role in Itawamba scoring 39.2 points per game last season. Autry once steamrolled his man so far down the field that he ran over his own wide receiver and an opposing defensive back.
“That’s my best one – he got mad at me for it – but that was my favorite one,” Autry said.
Itawamba is coming off a 12-1 season in which its only loss on the season was a defeat in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs to Houston. The Indians’ leading passer, rusher and receiver from last season are all gone now, but this year’s offense should still feel comfortable with Autry guarding the blind side in the passing game and bulldozing would-be tacklers in the ground game.
“Being a student of the game, he knows what people are trying to do to us, do to him – people will specifically game plan defensively to attack him in ways that can be effective,” Hoots said. “He’s really good at identifying that, coming over and communicating. Communication has gotten a lot better since his first day here, being able to communicate what he’s seeing and what he’s doing. Also, just being able to adjust in-game and those types of things has gotten really, really good.”
