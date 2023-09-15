djr-2023-09-16-sports-iahs-touchdown-twp1

Keshaun Wilson, left, and Cayden Prestage celebrate a first quarter touchdown Friday night as the Itawamba jumped out to 31-14 lead in the first half against New Albany.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

NEW ALBANY • Itawamba AHS scored three touchdowns in the first quarter in a little less than seven minutes and rode the quick start to victory as they defeated New Albany 31-21 on Friday night. 

