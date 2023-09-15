NEW ALBANY • Itawamba AHS scored three touchdowns in the first quarter in a little less than seven minutes and rode the quick start to victory as they defeated New Albany 31-21 on Friday night.
"It was the difference in the game," Itawamba coach Clint Hoots said of the three scores. "I thought we came out doing what we were supposed to do, we hit some big plays and then we get some stops on defense and get some turnovers in some big time situations. They (New Albany) are a very good football team."
Itawamba's first score came on a one yard run by Dru Ashby and the Jake Holland kick made it 7-0. Jaban Shumpert recovered a Bulldog fumble to set up the score.
Indian quarterback John Austin Wood hit Cayden Prestage with a 21-yard TD strike for the second score.
The third touchdown of the frame came on Wood's 83-yard completion to Cooper Waddle and gave Itawamba a 21-0 lead after a quarter.
New Albany scored their first points in the second quarter as Braden Shettles connected with Kaleb Shumpert for 22-yard score and Grayson Alexander tacked on the extra point.
However, Itawamba answered back with a 46-yard interception return by Zach Harris to put the Indians up 28-7.
Shettles hit Kaleum Shaw on a 50-yard pass as New Albany again cut the difference to two scores.
The Indians closed out the first half scoring with a 22-yard field goal by Reagan Simmons and took a 31-14 lead into the half.
Shettles threw his third and final TD pass during the third period as he hit DJ Robinson with an 18-yard pass.
"We're young and we're trying to figure it out, but I challenged our guys to take care of the football tonight and they did that, no turnovers," Hoots said. "I challenged our defense to get some turnovers and they were able to get turnovers."
Extra Points
Turning Point: Itawamba scored three touchdowns in the opening period with the first coming at the 8:57 mark, a second at 5:51 and the third one with 2:06 on the clock.
Point Man: Indian quarterback John Austin Wood threw two touchdowns that covered 83 and 21 yards.
Talking Point: "We've just got to perform better in the first quarter, we can't let a good football team get up. They were 1-2, but they've played some really good competition, so we knew they would be a good football team." - New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield
Notes
• Itawamba and New Albany combined for 45 first half points, but the defenses stiffened in the second half as New Albany scored the lone points on a touchdown.
• Braden Shettles threw touchdown passes of 22, 50 and 18 yards to three different receivers for New Albany.
• Next week Itawamba (2-2) hosts Lewisburg and New Albany (2-1) travels to Pontotoc.
