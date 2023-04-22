Marcus Dupree knew where Isaiah Autry would go to college before Autry did.
Dupree, of course, was a high school phenom at Philadelphia High School and went on to play at Oklahoma. He’s been the subject of a Willie Morris book and an ESPN documentary. He also happens to be Autry’s cousin.
Autry, a junior offensive tackle for Itawamba AHS, announced Friday that he had made a verbal commitment to play for the Sooners. He also held offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and a host of other Power Five schools.
“He told me once I took a visit to Oklahoma, I was going to love it. He was right,” said Autry, who was attending OU’s spring game with Dupree on Saturday afternoon.
Autry is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound three-star prospect who has had a circuitous high school journey. After playing at Dupree’s alma mater as a freshman, he moved to Northeast Mississippi and played for Tupelo Christian as a sophomore. Autry then landed at Itawamba prior to his junior year.
He was a big part of the Indians’ potent offense and helped the team to a 12-1 record. Autry credited the IAHS coaches for helping him develop as a player.
“They coached me really hard,” he said. “They don’t give me no slack at all.”
It wasn’t just Dupree’s endorsement that sold Autry on Oklahoma. He said he likes the emphasis on education, and he’s a fan of head coach Brent Venables, who is entering his second year at the helm.
“The way he coaches the players is another reason why I like him a lot,” Autry said.
