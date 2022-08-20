Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Isaac Smith can see the Matrix.
Last season, he made five interceptions, forced six fumbles and recovered four for Itawamba AHS. Smith estimates that in about half of those instances, he knew exactly what was coming.
That was the case against Pontotoc on Sept. 24, when he had two interceptions in a 55-28 win. He returned one of them for a touchdown.
“When we played Pontotoc, they kept running an RPO on film that showed it, so I took advantage of it and jumped it every time. They threw it right to me,” said Smith, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety.
Entering his senior season, the four-star SEC prospect has firmly established himself as one of the state’s premier defensive forces. Smith is talented, obviously, but his on-field savvy is a product of tireless off-field work, including film study.
By the time he faces an opponent, Smith knows exactly what they’re trying to do. And if a receiver lines up wrong, he recognizes it.
“My first read is always pass,” Smith said. “I’m waiting to see, and my instincts just kick in so fast. I know what’s about to happen before it happens. I watch so much film.”
Smith reminds IAHS coach Clint Hoots of Ashton Shumpert, a star running back for the Indians who later played for Mississippi State. Hoots recalls a game in which Shumpert was running a sweep and could be heard telling his blockers about an incoming defender.
“If the game is moving slow enough for you to think at that level, then you’re different,” Hoots said. “And Isaac’s the same way, in being able to communicate and in being able to see things develop.”
Smith’s mental acuity enhances his natural ball skills. In three seasons, he’s come up with 21 turnovers, including 11 interceptions.
“If the ball’s in the air, I’m going to go try and make a play on it, wherever it is,” he said.
It’s as if Smith never stops working.
“He’ll be standing in the green room, we’ll be meeting as a team, and he’ll be over there bent over a little bit, working on his first step back,” Hoots said.
As good as he is, Smith continues to seek improvement. Right now he’s packing on a little weight and trying to get faster.
“I feel better when I weigh more, so if I can move better at a higher speed, that’s what I’d really like. And I’ve been working on my man-to-man skills as well.”
