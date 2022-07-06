As a four-star recruit, Isaac Smith has a lot on his plate, but he’s in no rush to lighten his load.
The Itawamba AHS senior, who plays safety and running back, has more than two dozen scholarship offers. Eight of them are from SEC schools: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
“It gets hard at times to focus on your actual life, and then you have a recruiting life,” Smith said last week, in a visit to the Daily Journal office. “I’ve gotten used to it, though.”
Smith said he still has some official visits to take once football season begins and expects to commit shortly before the December signing period. He wants to keep his options wide open for as long as possible.
“Most all the schools I’m heavily looking at, I’m fine with going there and sitting a year out, learning and getting bigger, better, stronger, faster and developing my game,” he said. “But there are some schools I’ve looked into where I can go and be a first-year starter, make an impact my freshman year. A big role is academics, of course; my mom is big on that.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Smith is the third-ranked prospect in Mississippi and projects as a safety at the next level. Over the past two seasons, he’s recorded 148 tackles, nine interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
According to Smith’s recruiting profile on 247Sports.com, he has “an ideal frame for the strong safety position and growth potential to add additional weight to his frame.”
Smith is already working on getting bigger.
“I feel better when I weigh more, so if I can move better at a higher speed, that’s what I’d really like,” he said. “And I’ve been working on my man-to-man skills as well.”
The 2021 Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year is the son of former Ole Miss linebacker Reggie Smith. That would seem to give the Rebels an edge, but Smith isn’t tipping his hand.
“As time goes by,” he said, “my choices are narrowing down day by day.”
Itawamba AHS opens the 2022 season Aug. 26 when it hosts Amory.