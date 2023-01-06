djr-2022-12-10-sport-isaac-smith-twp4

Issac Smith is the second Itawamba AHS player to win the Gatorade Mississippi Football Player of the Year award. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Isaac Smith of Itawamba AHS has been selected as the 2022 Gatorade Mississippi Football Player of the Year.

