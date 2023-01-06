Isaac Smith of Itawamba AHS has been selected as the 2022 Gatorade Mississippi Football Player of the Year.
It’s the latest of several big honors for the senior safety and running back. He was named Mr. Football as the state’s best player in Class 4A, and he was named the Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year for the second-straight season.
Smith, a Mississippi State signee, was a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball for IAHS. On offense, he rushed for 913 yards and 17 touchdowns and also made 46 catches for 762 yards and four TDs. On defense, he made 76 tackles and 10 interceptions, two of which he returned for scores.
The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes not only athletic excellence but academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field. Smith, a December graduate, maintained a 3.91 GPA and was a member of the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society. He also has volunteered with the Salvation Army and coached youth football.
“Isaac has been a constant in our program since he was a freshman,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “His play on the field is spectacular, but his off-the-field, daily actions are even more impressive. He does all the little things that are required to be an elite player.”
Smith led the Indians to a 12-1 record this season and the third round of the playoffs.
Smith is the second Itawamba AHS player to win the Gatorade honor. Ashton Shumpert took the honor in 2012.
