HATTIESBURG • If Hallie Burns is on your team, then you’ve got a pretty good chance at winning a state championship.
Last year, she led Booneville’s softball team to its first state title. This past March, she helped the basketball team win the 3A crown. And then on Friday, she led the softball squad to another title.
Burns threw a no-hitter, and she bashed a two-run homer to get the scoring started.
She’s had quite the year – and as a result, so has Booneville.
“It is amazing. I’ve been on teams, we’ve won three state championships in the past year,” Burns said. “It’s Booneville, man. That’s what we do.”
Indeed it is. Booneville’s baseball team won state last year, and even though they were a sub-.500 team this season, the Blue Devils still made a run to the state semifinals. The boys basketball team joined the girls by winning state.
The tennis team reached the state finals for the first time this year, falling to St. Andrew’s.
Michael Smith, the boys and girls basketball coach, was in the press box one day last week when another sports writer asked him if there’s any sport Booneville isn’t good at. Smith replied, “We’re not just cashing paychecks at Booneville.”
No, those paychecks are being earned. It certainly helps to have players like Burns, an Ole Miss commit.
It’s not been a one-woman show for the softball team, although it can seem like it at times. Burns was the Daily Journal Softball Player of the Year in 2021, and she’s in the running again this year.
The Lady Blue Devils have a host of good players, but Burns makes them go.
“She sets the tone every game. And she’s OK with that,” coach Jessica Taylor said. “She wants the ball in her hand, and she wants to set the tone. That’s what she does.”
There is a temporary price to pay for all this success. While Burns and a few other softball players were still on the basketball court, Taylor’s team got off to a rough start, losing its first three games by a combined score of 36-4.
The Lady Devils were undeterred.
“We have fought our tails off all season just to be out here, and I promise you this is the scrappiest bunch I’ve ever played with, and this one means the world to me,” Burns said.
After Booneville captured the 3A title on Friday with an 8-0 win over Enterprise-Clarke, they gathered for several team photos – first the championship banner, then with their parents, and then one with fans behind them in the stands. It felt as if every absent Blue Devil was there in spirit.
“We have so much support – teachers, students, all the way through, and we work so hard. In the classroom, in athletics, in anything,” Burns said. “It’s what we do.”