djr-2022-11-26-sport-petty-twp1

Starkville quarterback Trey Petty tries to get away from Tupelo linebacker Clifton Watkins late in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets try to drive down the field for the game winning score.

 Thomas Wells

TUPELO – The Starkville Revenge Tour continued Friday night.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com