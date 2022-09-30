Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
BOONEVILLE – From one Jack to another, it was a connection that helped secure Kossuth a 27-14 win against Booneville in Friday’s 1-3A opener.
Booneville had just tied the game at 14-14 in the third quarter when Kossuth receiver Jack Hancock juggled and juggled again before hauling in a 52-yard pass from quarterback Jack Johnson to set up Johnson’s two-yard score for a lead the Aggies wouldn’t lose.
“I was trying to get back to it,” Hancock said. “Kept my focus and didn’t let it go.”
Johnson had a monster game. The senior ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, including a 70-yarder in the first quarter.
“He’s got great vision, great feet,” Kossuth coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s a phenomenal football player.”
Booneville (2-4, 0-1) tied the game at 14 on a 20-yard pass from Noah Gillon to Zion Nunn, who hauled a handful of Kossuth tacklers into the end zone.
“Kossuth and Ripley are the two best ballclubs on our schedule,” Booneville coach Mike Mattox said. “We can get there. We’re this close to maybe turning that corner. The effort is there.”
Nunn, Booneville’s sophomore back, scored both of the Devils’ touchdowns. Gillon went 15 of 20 for 159 yards.
Bryant Pittman had the second touchdown for Kossuth (4-2, 1-0), from 7 yards out to give the Aggies their first lead.
“It’s a veteran ball club,” Kelly said. “We moved the chains. It’s always a tough match playing here. I really thought we controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Johnson had a 31-yard run to set up his third touchdown to put the game away.
Point Man: Johnson ran for 146 yards and threw for another 132 for the Aggies.
Talking Point: “Trace is heck of a ballplayer, didn’t come out of the game much at all tonight.” – Kelly on lineman Trace Wegmann’s interception to end a Booneville threat
Notes
• On Kossuth’s 13-play scoring drive in the second quarter, Johnson converted two fourth-down runs.
• Booneville lost two defensive starters to injury in the first half.
• Booneville had plenty to celebrate outside football, with ring ceremonies for Michael Smith’s boys and girls basketball championship teams and Jessica Taylor’s softball title team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.