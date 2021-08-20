JACKSON — It has been a long 11 months for Tate Collins.
After tearing his ACL in his left knee last September, Collins looked like normal Friday night.
Behind Collins’ three touchdowns and a very stiff defense, Jackson Academy shut out Starkville Academy 37-0 in the season opener at The Brickyard.
Collins, a transfer from Madison Central, tore his ACL in the first half against Clinton last fall.
“Feels good to be back after missing more than half the season, but it’s been a long journey and it felt good to be back out there,” Collins said. “We started slow, but in the second half we came out rolling and did what we had to do. We felt like they couldn’t stop the run, and that’s what they did.”
It was a defensive slugfest to start the game as both teams combined to get one first down in the first quarter. The Raiders got the first points on the board on a safety as Starkville Academy quarterback Randall Futral threw a pass out of bounds while out of the pocket in the end zone.
Jackson Academy extended its lead to 9-0 with 26 seconds left in the second quarter when Collins hit J.T. Thigpen on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
The third quarter is when the Raiders took control, as they scored 21 points to take a 30-0 lead.
Marcus Harris had a 37-yard touchdown run on JA’s opening drive of the second half. Collins hit C.J. Banks on a 75-yard touchdown pass, and Clayton White hit Trey Adams on a 32-yard touchdown pass.
Collins added an 85-yard touchdown run with 11:10 left in the fourth quarter to extend the Raiders’ lead to 37-0.
“Sluggish in the first half offensively, but we played really well defensively,” said Jackson Academy coach Lance Pogue. “Tate Collins is a really good athlete, and we’ve only had him four weeks, so we got some good skill guys and just trying to find ourselves offensively. Defense was outstanding tonight.”
Starkville Academy was held to just 110 yards of total offense. The Volunteers only managed eight first downs.
Starkville Academy hosts Lamar School next week, while Jackson Academy visits Leake Academy.
Extra Points
Turning Point: On the first drive of the second half, JA’s Marcus Harris scored on a 37-yard touchdown run to give the Raiders a 16-0 lead.
Point Man: Collins went 3-for-3 passing for 97 yards with two touchdowns and had 148 yards rushing with a touchdown.
Talking Point: “We’re a running football team, and if we can’t run the ball we’re going to struggle, and we weren’t efficient on offense tonight, and defense stayed on the field too long.” – Starkville Academy coach Chase Nicholson