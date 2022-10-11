Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
RIDGELAND – Lafayette couldn’t have asked for a better start.
And it kept the momentum through the rest of the match.
The Lady Commodores used that momentum along with the play of Harmony Jackson and Chloe Carr to sweep Ridgeland in three sets (25-7, 25-19, 25-11) in the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday night.
Lafayette (22-15) will travel to New Hope on Thursday for the third round.
“We came out really strong and didn’t make a lot of errors,” Lafayette coach Taylor Huey said. “Second set we gave them momentum, and we overcame that, and third set we played great as well.”
In the first set, the Lady Commodores raced out to a 15-4 lead and never looked back.
In the second set, Lafayette held a commanding 24-12 lead, but Ridgeland scored seven straight points to cut the lead to 24-19. The Lady Commodores were able to to get the final point to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
In the third and final set, it was back and forth at the beginning, but with the set tied 10-10, Lafayette went on a 9-0 run to take a 19-10 lead and finished it out.
“I called timeout to give the girls a break and told them that you’re going to face adversity and let’s finish this and get the last point. Giving them momentum wasn’t easy,” Huey said. “We’re very excited to be playing on Thursday, and we’re not expecting it to be an easy game, and we’re on the road again. Our mind set this week was to prepare for Thursday.”
Jackson had 12 kills and five digs for Lafayette, while Carr had 16 digs.
“We knew coming in we had to come in here and dominate and not look past them. We didn’t know much about them and we played our hardest,” Carr said. “We came out strong in the first. In the second and third set we were a bit off, but we came back and knew it was ours and we took it.”
Ridgeland finished the season 20-7.
“The girls had a bunch of nerves to start, and once they settled down they started to put things together,” Ridgeland coach Jessica Packer said. “Proud of them for fighting, but wish we could’ve strung things together that we went over in practice, but they were consistent and we didn’t have anything working tonight.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.