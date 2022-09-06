Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
SALTILLO – Lafayette’s volleyball team is learning how to finish off matches, and there aren’t many better finishers around than Harmony Jackson.
After cruising in the first set, the No. 5-ranked Lady Commodores had to rally in the next two to pull out a 3-0 win (25-15, 25-20, 25-22) over Saltillo in the Division 1-5A opener for both teams Tuesday night.
Saltillo (6-4) seemed to gain control at 18-13 in the third set when Lafayette (9-6) used a 7-0 run to pull ahead. Jackson, an outside hitter, had three of her match-high 23 kills during that stretch.
“We never give up until the last point,” Lafayette coach Taylor Huey said. “That’s something that’s really good about this team. Right now we’re struggling to finish games, so I’m super proud of them today for not only coming back, but also being able to finish.”
Jackson had 10 kills in the first set, which Lafayette led wire to wire. But then Saltillo started attacking more consistently behind Caroline Hamm and I.G. Presley. A Hamm kill gave the Lady Tigers a 13-7 lead, and that’s when the Lady Dores started clawing back, finally tying it at 17-17.
A Saltillo hitting error gave Lafayette a 19-18 lead that it would not relinquish.
“We showed confidence, we were competitive,” Jackson said. “We fought because we knew we were the better team. We knew all we had to do was fix our attitudes and we were going to be better than what we started.”
Jackson had plenty of help. Maggie Tower made nine kills, while Chloe Carr recorded 10 digs. And the set game was strong, with Caroline Crockett notching 21 assists and Bentli Spicer 17.
“That’s something we’re working on, our setters setting the same way and being consistent. I thought that looked better tonight,” Huey said.
Hamm had 14 kills for Saltillo. Saltillo coach Lee Buse lamented the lack of swings in the final set, but he said that wasn’t the biggest factor.
“I thought they controlled it better in the back than we did,” Buse said. “People overlook that, but I think that’s so important to getting yourself into offense and system. That was probably the difference.”
