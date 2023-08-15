OXFORD – In a crosstown battle of area top-five teams, the execution of fundamentals led to an upset.
No. 4 Lafayette held off several late rallies to beat No. 1 Oxford 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 26-24) on Tuesday night at Lafayette High School.
“We played them in summer league and we won, and so we had a lot of confidence going in,” Lafayette coach Taylor Elliott said. “It was just a matter of staying focused throughout the entire match and just executing our game plan.”
After winning the first two sets, the Commodores (5-2) were in danger of dropping the third after falling behind 24-22. Lafayette came back to make it 25-24, then a kill by Harmony Jackson ended the set and the match.
Elliott felt that once the Commodores got that first point in the run, their desire to win brought it home.
“I think my team wanted that win so bad, and so as soon as we were able to get the ball back, they were ready to get the ball and kill it,” she said.
No Commodore had more kills than Jackson. She led the team with 12 in the match, six of which came in the third set.
Her biggest key was being ankle to communicate with the team’s setter, Caroline Crockett. Once they got on the same page, Jackson was really able to get going.
“Whenever I talked to my setter,” Jackson said, "that’s when we connected, and we connected well.”
Lafayette got out to an 8-1 lead to start the first set. Oxford (6-4) was able to get its feet back under it but couldn’t string together enough to close the gap.
The Commodores scored the first seven points in the second set, but the Chargers scored the next seven to tie it. Lafayette answered with a 5-0 run and kept Oxford at bay until Jackson ended the set with a kill.
Oxford’s inability to get going consistently, in the eyes of coach Ashley Martin, came from difficulty with serve receives.
“To be able to run an offense, you have to have a good serve receive,” she said. “We struggled with that in the first two sets.”
The Chargers played without their leader in kills, Michael Ann East, who was not available for the match.
