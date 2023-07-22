FULTON – Tupelo’s bats have gotten hot at a good time.
Bryson Jackson had five RBIs, and the 49ers kept their season alive Saturday with an 11-1 five-inning win over Hub City in the Senior Legion State Tournament at Itawamba Community College.
Tupelo (14-9-3) also beat Lafayette 15-1 earlier in the day.
“As you see, we put up a lot of runs in that game right there, and we just need to keep on going, stay hot,” Jackson said.
The 49ers will face Panola at 10 a.m. Sunday in the semifinals. The winner will then have to turn around and face Brandon.
Ten of Tupelo’s runs were scored with two outs, including Jackson’s three-run double in a six-run first inning and his RBI double in a four-run fourth.
“We played earlier in the day, put a lot of runs up, and I was worried the bats might come out a little slow tonight,” Tupelo coach Russell Bunch said. “But we showed up, and our guys are playing good right now.”
The 49ers finished with eight hits, including a pair of RBI singles by Ethan Huff.
Tupelo blew the game open in the fourth with the aid of three walks and a Hub City error. Reed Stanford scored on a balk, and then Jackson and Huff followed with RBI hits. Huff later scored on a bases-loaded walk of Kieran Coleman.
Tupelo triggered the mercy rule in the fifth when Jackson drew a bases-loaded walk.
Cade Oswalt pitched all five innings to earn the win. He allowed four hits, struck out three and walked two on 87 pitches.
“I told him, ‘Hey, man, fill it up. Let them work behind you. We’re going to score behind you,’” Bunch said.
Hub City (8-15) scored its lone run in the second inning. Robert Powe’s RBI double made it 6-1.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: An error, walk and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Jackson in the first inning. Following his bases-clearing double, Huff singled home a run and Caden Carroll doubled him home.
Big Stat: Tupelo was 6 of 11 with runners in scoring position.
Coach Speak: “Bryson Jackson had a heck of a night. We for sure needed that.” – Bunch
