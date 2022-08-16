Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
OXFORD – Harmony Jackson has no problem being Lafayette’s No. 1 finisher.
The junior outside hitter had a big night at the net as the No. 2-ranked Lady Commodores rolled past Tupelo on Tuesday, 3-1 (25-10, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16).
After the graduation of first-team All-Area pick Kailey Gooch from last year’s Class 5A state finalist team, Jackson became the top front-line option. She’s embraced the role.
“I think she wants that leadership position, she wants the ball in her hands. She’s just a stud,” Lafayette coach Taylor Huey said.
Jackson finished with 15 kills, including five in the fourth set, which she ended with a spike. Lafayette (6-3), which had 35 kills as a team, reasserted dominance after a lackluster second set.
Maggie Tower had 11 kills for the Lady Commodores.
“It’s funny, because our first home game people were telling me, you need other hitters, you need someone other than Harmony that can get a kill,” Huey said. “We have other hitters, it’s just a matter of making themselves available and being consistent.”
Lafayette started off strong, closing the first set with a 17-3 run. But then Tupelo (2-4) took control in the second set, when it recorded 10 kills. But the Lady Wave couldn’t sustain the momentum.
It was 11-11 in the third set when a Jackson kill sparked an 8-2 run.
“I love that the team relies on me. I love that my team puts all their trust in me,” Jackson said.
The Lady ‘Dores jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the fourth set and cruised from there.
Chloe Carr had 16 digs and Sara Akins 12 for Lafayette. Loren Zimmerman led Tupelo with nine kills.
“I told them that was the difference in the first set and the second set, is the net play,” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said. “Our serve receive is very touch-and-go right now. We’re still trying to find where the puzzle pieces fit.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.