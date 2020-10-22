TUPELO • Six years ago, Madison Central dethroned Tupelo as the state’s top girls swim team. MC is intent on doing the same thing to Tupelo’s boys on Saturday.
That’s when the MHSAA Class II state swim meet will be held at Tupelo Aquatic Center. Madison Central’s girls will be going for a seventh-straight state title, while Tupelo’s boys seek their 14th in a row.
If last week’s North meet results are any indication, the Golden Wave’s streak is in jeopardy. Madison Central claimed first place, marking the first time since 2014 that Tupelo didn’t win the North meet.
Coach Lucas Smith doesn’t believe that’s necessarily a bad thing.
“They’re going to have to come in and beat us,” Smith said. “We’re going to be there, and we’re going to be ready. The pressure’s kind of off.”
That said, Smith is realistic about his squad’s chances of winning it all this year. Madison Central scored 124 points last week, 22 ahead of second-place Tupelo.
Smith said Madison Central is the favorite to win, but MC coach Eddie Ware is taking nothing for granted – especially given that Tupelo came back and won state in 2014 after losing to the Jaguars at North half.
“There’s a reason why they’ve won it 13-straight times. We’re going to have to be on our game and ready to swim fast in order to win,” Ware said.
The Jaguars are led by senior Ryan Garrett, junior Carter Dickey and junior Matthew Brian. Garrett and Dickey had individual wins last weekend, and all three played big roles in the relays, where Madison Central picked up two wins.
“That’s going to be the key to whether we win or not, is who wins the relays,” Ware said.
Smith said he is not overly concerned with results, given his team’s youth. The boys have only two seniors, A.P. McDade and Andrew Edmonson.
“We’ve had guys step up that have never been even close to being put in those situations, and they were rocking it, man, and it was a lot of fun,” Smith said of the North meet. “You can’t let the overall score take away or diminish the individual accomplishments that they’ve done all along this year.”
The Class II meet will begin at noon Saturday. The Class I meet is Friday and will also start at noon.