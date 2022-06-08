New Albany announced on Wednesday that it has hired Jenkins to lead its softball program. She takes over for Josh Curbow, who left to become head football coach at Myrtle.
Jenkins was last a head coach at Lafayette. She spent eight years there but was relieved of her duties in October of 2019 for unspecified reasons. That exit did not bother New Albany athletics director Cody Stubblefield, who had coached football at Lafayette during Jenkins’ time there.
“He was very supportive. He didn’t ask me,” Jenkins said. “We just want the focus to be on softball, not on whatever that was.”
Jenkins was 123-92 at Lafayette and led the Lady Commodores to the playoffs six times, including two trips to the North finals. She’s also been a head coach at Hernando, and she was an assistant at Tupelo this past year.
New Albany went 9-19 last season, including a 1-9 mark in Division 2-4A play. It’s not a historically strong program, but Jenkins said she sees “a whole lot of potential” there.
“They explained to me that past coaches had coached other sports as well, so the main focus couldn’t just be on softball. That’s where I can make a bigger difference, because that is my only focus.”
Stubblefield said he believes Jenkins “has the knowledge and experience to take our softball program to the next level.”
Jenkins had moved back to her hometown of Booneville before landing the Tupelo job and said she was happy with how everything was going. She wasn’t even seeking out a head coaching position.
“We really see now that was what God’s plan was for us,” Jenkins said. “Sometimes it isn’t what you always want, but it’s turned out for the best as a whole for the family.”