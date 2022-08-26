Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
TUPELO – At halftime of Tupelo’s season opener against Lafayette, public address announcer Jim Ingram told a reporter that Jeremiah Harrell looked like a “prospect.” He sure did on this night.
Harrell passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns as the Golden Wave dominated the Commodores 34-0 on Friday. The junior quarterback was perfect in the first half, going 11 for 11 for 158 yards.
“His growth this offseason, the O-line, our running backs, our receivers, the connections they make — it’s hard to single out one guy, because they’ve all done a great job. But when you’ve got a quarterback like that that’s doing that, that’s special,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said.
Harrell was able to get rid of the ball quickly, hitting his targets on slants and screens. He found running back Qua Middlebrooks on a screen for a 28-yard TD to make it 24-0 in the third quarter.
Lafayette could never apply any pressure to Harrell.
“Shout out to my O-line and shout out to my receivers for getting open so I could get them the ball,” Harrell said.
Harrell’s first touchdown was a 12-yard strike to Daelyn Patton to make it 10-0 at the 3:33 mark of the first quarter. He then hit K.D. Gibson from 30 yards on the first play of the second quarter to make it 17-0, and that lead held until halftime.
Lafayette was held to 64 total yards and had just four first downs. The Commodores ran a hurry-up offense, and Tupelo was well-prepared for it.
“Our coaching staff did a great job this week preparing for something different, working tempo non-stop. Our guys hated it,” Hardin said.
Tristen Jernigan led the Wave with six tackles.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Tupelo scored its first two touchdowns in a span of 3:40 to establish a 17-0 lead.
Point Man: Harrell completed his first 19 passes and finished 24 of 26.
Talking Point: “They’ve got a good offensive line, and they protected (Harrell) well. He gets the ball out to some playmakers early, and their screen game is one of the best we’ll probably see.” – Lafayette coach Michael Fair
Notes
• Jaboree Dooley rushed for 86 yards on 15 carries for Tupelo.
• Tupelo offensive guard Dorian Snow rolled an ankle late in the first half and sat the rest of the game as a precaution.
• Next week, Lafayette hosts Horn Lake and Tupelo hosts Saltillo.
