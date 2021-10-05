The Aggies (4-2) won their Division 1-3A opener over Booneville on Friday, 14-7. It was a game that featured everything that’s been going right for Kossuth during a three-game win streak.
Quarterback Jack Johnson, a transfer from McNairy Central (Tenn.), has showed continuous growth within the offense. The junior rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns Friday, plus he completed 6 of 11 passes for 68 yards.
“The offense is coming along now. Jack’s getting into the offense more, getting more comfortable,” coach Brian Kelly said.
It’s an offense that lost most of its production from last season. The Aggies have pieced together a formidable rushing attack with multiple threats.
Against Booneville, sophomore Brady Kelly rushed for 63 yards while senior Tate Rogers had 47. In a 41-14 win over Adamsville (Tenn.) on Sept. 24, junior Reece Crum rushed for 126 yards and ripped off an 89-yard TD run.
Kossuth is averaging 205.8 rushing yards per game, led by Kelly’s 388 yards.
“Like last week, if they’re targeting one running back, you’ve got a quarterback that is a running back,” Kelly said. “Jack knows he can run the ball, and he knows how to run the ball. The offensive line has done a really good job.”
Kossuth’s defense has done a 180 from last season, when it allowed 45.9 points per game. They’re allowing just 13.2 this fall.
The defense came up big against Booneville, recovering a fumble a the 2-yard line, which led to a 98-yard scoring drive.
Junior lineman Trace Wegmann anchors the 3-4 unit with 24 tackles.
“The up-front guys have done a real good job with this three-man front of setting the line of scrimmage back,” Kelly said. “Trace has been a workhorse up there.”
Kossuth’s two losses have come by one point each – 12-11 to Baldwyn and 21-20 to Ripley. The Aggies, who have led at halftime of every game, have since learned how to close out games.
“What we told them is, ‘Just finish the game.’ We’ve finished the last couple of weeks,” said Kelly.
Kossuth returns to action on Thursday when it visits Alcorn Central (3-3, 0-1).