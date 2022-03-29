PINE GROVE • Rett Johnson has speed in spades, so the fact he found a way to consistently get on base Tuesday night became a nightmare for Pine Grove.
The junior shortstop went 4 for 5 at the plate and stole four bases as No. 1-ranked East Union gritted out a 9-1 win over the Panthers to remain perfect in Division 1-2A play.
“The past two weeks, I haven’t been seeing it very well. But tonight, it looked like a beach ball coming in there,” said Johnson, who had half of the Urchins’ eight hits. “Some nights you have it like that. I’m sure there will be some nights down the road it won’t be like this.”
East Union (15-3, 9-0) took control of the game in the first frame, scoring three runs on an RBI hit-by-pitch from Conner Timms, a wild pitch that scored Johnson and an RBI single from Thad Bell.
“It was huge to get up early on them and put a little pressure on them,” East Union head coach Jamie Russell said.
Despite an eight-run margin of victory, it was far from a smooth performance for the Urchins. Starting pitcher Rudy Baldwyn (6-0) flirted with trouble in his five innings of work, issuing nine walks, but always found a way out of disaster, allowing just one hit in the first inning and striking out nine.
“He battled, got in some tough spots, and then would make a pitch. … He didn’t have his best stuff, but he battled through it,” Russell said of his ace.
The Urchins also battled at the dish. Despite only four hits outside of Johnson’s four knocks, East Union worked Pine Grove starter Peyton Cornelius deep into counts, working his pitch count to 113 in five innings.
Cornelius allowed five earned runs on seven hits, with seven strikeouts and six walks to take the loss.
Ethan Hitt had an RBI sac fly in the second, then Hayden Roberts added an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch in the fourth for a 6-0 lead.
Pine Grove’s only run came on a double play ball that scored Carson Rowland in the fifth. A third Panthers error and a passed ball added two runs for East Union in the sixth before Johnson capped the night with an RBI single in the seventh.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: East Union scored three runs on two hits, two walks, one hit-by-pitch and one error in the first.
Big Stat: Both teams walked nine times and left nine runners on base despite the Urchins outhitting Pine Grove 9-3.
Coach Speak: “Nine walks and couldn’t do nothing with it. I guess that shows how bad we were swinging it at times. We didn’t compete very well. We didn’t play up to our standard.” – Pine Grove's Matt King.