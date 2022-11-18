Regardless of what Kossuth does tonight, Jack Johnson has left his mark on the program.
The senior quarterback will lead the Aggies into a Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game at Noxubee County. A win will give Kossuth (10-2) its first trip to a North final.
The Aggies made it this far last season before losing to Amory. Jackson, who transferred from McNairy Central (Tenn.) prior to his junior year, is a big reason for Kossuth’s success the last two seasons.
“We’ve won 20 ballgames in two years with him at quarterback,” Kossuth coach Brian Kelly said. “Coming off of a three-win season and then back-to-back 10-win seasons is real big.”
Jackson has passed for 1,272 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He’s even more dynamic on the run, with 876 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had a career-high five rushing TDs in last week’s 41-14 win over Humphreys County.
“Jack had some big plays in the midline and the veer. We knew Humphreys County had not seen some of that type of offense this year,” Kelly said.
Johnson has had a major impact on defense, too, as a cornerback. He’s recorded 61 tackles and four interceptions. Last week, with Kossuth leading 19-14 just before halftime, Johnson forced and recovered a fumble near the goal line.
“That got us rolling going into halftime,” Kelly said. “He’s just got so much instinct for the game. He’s always around the ball.”
Noxubee County (8-4) will be a formidable obstacle for Kossuth. The Tigers effectively use two quarterbacks, Lamar Stewart and Kamario Taylor, and the defense has notched 42 sacks.
And this is a program with a long history of success. Noxubee owns five state championships, most recently in 2017.
“It’ll be a true test,” Kelly said. “They’re a really good ball club, and they’ve got a lot of history with that program.”
Also tonight
• West Point (9-2) hosts Neshoba Central (8-3) in a 5A game. West Point eliminated Neshoba in last year’s North final.
• No. 2-ranked Large School Itawamba AHS (12-0) visits No. 5 Houston (11-1) in a 4A tilt. IAHS can tie a program record for wins in a season.
• Hamilton (12-0) will host Taylorsville (8-4) in a 1A South matchup.
