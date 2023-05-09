ENTERPRISE • Biggersville had several big plays made on the night in their 8-6 win over West Union, but Hunter Johnson provided the offensive play of the night while Luke Overstreet made the decisive defensive one in the series game one.
Johnson came up in the top of the eighth with two outs and bases loaded and laced a pitch for a 2-RBI single to hand the Lions the final margin of victory.
"I didn't like the first pitch, it was a curve ball kinda high and outside, but you just gotta fight through adversity and go at it in that situation and just go do it," Johnson said. "It was a curve ball down the middle and I hit it, did the thing I needed to do."
Drew Rowsey got the final three outs on the mound to preserve the win.
Overstreet's play kept West Union from scoring the game-winning run in the seventh.
West Union's Jake Foreman singled to left with runners at first and second with two out and the game tied. Overstreet chased down the ball and came up to throw a strike to the plate to nail the runner and send the game to extra innings.
"There were just so many big play that happened tonight, but Luke's got a great arm, he's got several assists this year like that," Biggersville coach Daiel Rowsey said. "He just came and got it, was smooth with it and let it fly. He threw a strike, he just made a really good throw, it had to be a perfect throw because the kid came around and he's bearing down, he's a pretty fast kid, but yeah, it was a really good throw."
Greer Manning of West Union tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning with his 2-run bomb over the fence in center.
An error off the bat of Cole Willard tied the game for the Eagles in the sixth inning at 5-5.
Tre Gunn put Biggersville ahead in the seventh, scoring on a pitch that got away at the plate, but Grant Martin tied it with a solo homer in the bottom half of the inning.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Biggersville eighth inning provided the decisive runs for the 8-6 win on Johnson's 2-RBI single.
Big Stat: Biggersville took leads in the fifth, sixth and seventh inning only to see West Union come back to tie the contest in each frame.
Coach Speak: "Bottom line, we didn't play very good, but we battled and we fought and we didn't quit. It's a series, so we dropped game one, but hopefully we can play a little better, go over there and get game two and get them back here for game three on Saturday." - West Union coach Ashley Russell
