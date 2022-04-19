MANTACHIE – Cailyn Johnson’s late-inning bomb helped Kossuth clinch the Division 1-3A softball title Tuesday night.
Johnson jacked a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to give the No. 1-ranked Lady Aggies the lead for good in a 6-4 win over No. 4 Mantachie. It’s the second-straight division crown for Kossuth (17-6, 5-1).
“These girls don’t ever stop,” coach Brandon Bobo said. “They amaze me every time we step on the field. There’s no quit in them.”
Mantachie (19-6, 3-3) had taken a 4-3 lead in the fifth on Ramsey Montgomery’s RBI single. Maddie Mask led off the sixth with a double, and two batters later Johnson delivered her go-ahead homer, her third of the season.
“I was just trying to get a base hit and get on,” said Johnson, a sophomore catcher. “I choked up a little bit, scooted to the front of the box and used a little more of my legs.”
Her approach at the plate was Kossuth’s general approach all night. The Lady Aggies banged out 13 hits against Montgomery (19-6), who normally gets a lot of swing-and-miss and a lot of strikeouts. She fanned four, but just one after the second inning.
Kossuth grabbed an early lead on Macie Starling’s two-run bloop double in the second. Mantachie answered in the bottom half when Abbey Johnson smoked a three-run double.
An RBI double by Ava Meeks in the fifth evened the score at 3-3. The Lady Aggies finished with six extra-base hits.
Meeks, who was in the circle for Kossuth, gave up seven hits and got a pair of double plays from her defense. The second was on a fly ball caught in shallow center by Hadley James, who doubled a runner off second base to kill a sixth inning rally.
“If we can get some hits strung together, that’s the biggest thing,” Mantachie coach Kristi Montgomery said. “We’ll lead off with two men on, and then we get three outs without moving them anywhere.”
Mask and James had three hits apiece for Kossuth, while Allie Ensey had three for Mantachie.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: After Mask led off the sixth with a double, she was bunted to third by Ella Jobe. Johnson then took a 1-1 pitch over the field in left-center.
Big Stat: The bottom third of Kossuth’s order was 6 of 9 with four RBIs.
Coach Speak: “She’s a fighter, she’s a winner. That’s what winners do.” – Bobo, on Meeks