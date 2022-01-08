BOONEVILLE • In the first meeting between New Site and Booneville back on Dec. 7, it was Lady Blue Devil freshman Ava Kate Smith who played hero with a game-winning shot at the buzzer for the win.
The stakes were raised in Saturday night’s Prentiss County Tournament final, where it was Kylee Johnson’s turn to deliver for Booneville.
Johnson drilled a jumper near the free-throw line with 8 seconds left to lift No. 7 Booneville over New Site for the second time this season, 47-45.
“We’ve been through this before. We just stayed calm and I found an open lane, and the rest just kind of happened,” said Johnson, who scored six points.
New Site (17-6) played with the lead for most of the fourth quarter before Emma Cunningham’s layup and one Johnson free throw broke a 42-42 tie and gave the Lady Blue Devils (15-1) a 3-point lead with 49 seconds left.
New Site’s Lily Whitley answered with a basket plus the a free throw to tie it at 45-45 before Johnson’s go-ahead basket.
Whitley finished with 19 points and seven rebounds.
“It was two good teams, but they had the ball last,” New Site head coach Byron Sparks said.
A combined 38 foul calls and some salty Booneville defense played a huge role as well. New Site leading scorer Chloe Chism was held scoreless on just one attempt from the field as she spent most of the game on the bench before fouling out late in the fourth.
The Lady Blue Devils forced New Site into 23 turnovers, but six first-half 3-pointers still had the Lady Royals ahead 25-20 at the break.
New Site was 1 of 6 from deep in the second half and shot 45.1% for the game overall. Aden Hooker and Gracie Yates each had 12 points apiece.
Booneville was 35.8% from the field, including 4 of 20 (20%) from 3-point range.
(B) Baldwyn 50, Booneville 46: The No. 10-ranked Bearcats (12-2) stunned the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (13-3) behind Joel Barber’s 16 points. Jamuary Marshall had 12, while Preston Ward added 11.
Alec Nunley led Booneville with 15. Kedrick Simmons pitched in 11.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Emma Cunningham assisted Johnson’s game-winning shot, then came up with a steal in the final seconds.
Point Maker: Smith scored a team-high 16 points on 50% shooting.
Talking Point: “This team is like family. Whether it was me or Ava Kate hitting a game-winner, we all celebrate each other.” – Johnson