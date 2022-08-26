Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
BALDWYN – The lights on Baldwyn’s scoreboard weren’t running in Friday’s season opener. Kossuth senior quarterback Jack Johnson sure was, though.
Albeit on three short goal-line carries, Johnson scored all three of the Aggies’ touchdowns in a 20-6 win against the Bearcats in a matchup of two of the Journal’s top-three ranked small schools.
“Defense was lights out,” Johnson said. “Those runs, it wasn’t me, it was everybody behind me and my linemen pushing me forward.”
No. 2 Kossuth scored once in each of the first three quarters, all it needed against No. 3 Baldwyn at Latimer Park.
Baldwyn’s last real threat at a comeback was stymied on a fourth-and-1 at the Kossuth 31 to start the fourth quarter. Top playmaker Hastin Nelson, a clear focus of the Kossuth defense, had a pair of catches from Jamaury Marshall before the drive stalled.
“We couldn’t get our running game going inside,” Baldwyn coach Michael Gray said. “What we do offensively, you’ve got to be able to run the football to open up the short game we like to do.”
The teams matched touchdown for touchdown in a 90-second span in the first quarter, Johnson with a 1-yard sneak for Kossuth and Marshall with a 58-yard pass to Jonathan Harper for Baldwyn. Kossuth took a 13-6 lead to the half on Johnson’s second score.
Baldwyn had three straight sacks to start the second half, but offensively couldn’t find a rhythm.
“I thought our defense did a great job,” Kossuth coach Brian Kelly said. “Defensively is where we’ve got to be successful.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Kossuth took advantage of a 34-yard field following a Baldwyn punt with Johnson’s third touchdown.
Point Men: Point men, rather. Kossuth ran for 205 yards, plenty of those to drain the clock after forcing a pair of late turnovers.
Talking Point: “Jack is a key component, so is Brady Kelly, Reece Crum and Ethan Tucker, and all the receivers. The offensive line moved the chains.” – Kelly
Notes
• Late in the fourth, Kossuth junior Reid Coward’s interception all but sealed it for the Aggies.
• DE Rodney Stewart, Baldwyn’s leading tackler, had a 21-yard run erased when officials blew the play dead.
• Next week, Baldwyn goes to Booneville for the Skunk Bowl while Kossuth hosts Corinth.
