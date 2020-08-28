MOOREVILLE • Amory was down three of its best skill players in Friday’s scrimmage against Mooreville.
But in just two quarters of action, the duo of Hunter Jones and Jay Hampton showed they can hold their own.
Quarterback Jones linked up with wide receiver Hampton for two touchdowns in the 17-7 win over the Troopers.
“Last year, the light switch came on for Jay,” said Amory head coach Allen Glenn. “He had a big year with right at 1,000 yards receiving. He and Hunter they connected a good bit last year and have continued that through the offseason and it showed tonight.”
The first of the two scores came on the Panthers’ first drive, facing fourth and 8, as Jones found Hampton running down the sideline for the 43-yard score with 7:52 left.
Mooreville then drove the field before Hampton’s interception led to a Bryn Camp 36-yard field goal as the rain began to pour with two seconds left in the quarter for a 10-0 advantage.
With the Troopers’ offense failing to get anything going, it was defensive back Jordan Franks who read a slant route perfectly for the interception. The short field allowed Alyk Houle to race in for the 11-yard score, trimming the lead to 10-7 with 5:02 remaining in the second.
With Charleston French out with an injury, sophomore Isaiah Brownlee stepped up with 13 carries for 64 yards. Brownlee helped drive the Panthers down the field before Jones hit Hampton again on fourth down for a 39-yard connection to seal it.
“He’s one of those athletes that when you put it up, he’ll go get it,” said Jones of Hampton.
Jones finished the night 10 of 12 for 138 yards. Hampton hauled in four catches for 98 yards.
Mooreville’s offense struggled to find its footing, which is something head coach Jimmy Young knows will take some time. Quarterback Dawson Phillips is working with a whole new set of targets.
“It’s going to take a little bit because I have five new receivers,” said Young. “Dawson is going to be fine. He got some jitters out. Him not being able to run tonight puts a damper on our offense and what we can do with him.”
The Troopers travel to Kossuth next Friday, while Amory will host Caledonia.