BIGGERSVILLE • Vardaman's Makynlie Jones did her part in the circle, but her bat also played a big role on Thursday evening.
Jones pitched a four-inning shutout, allowing three hits, striking out six and walking one. At the plate, the junior went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in a 17-0 win over Biggersville in Game 1 of the first round of the MHSAA Class 1A softball playoffs.
“She’s been like that since she was a seventh grader,” said Vardaman head coach Josh Hegwood. “She’s one of our better, and more consistent players. She’s somebody we are going to hang our hat on in the playoffs.”
Game 2 is set for Friday at Vardaman, with Game 3 to immediately follow if needed.
Jones had the pressure taken off of her by a huge start offensively, as the Lady Rams plated six runs in the top of the first.
Maddie Terrell started the scoring off with a RBI single and then several Biggersville mistakes aided in a big inning. Two errors, a dropped third strike and a passed ball put the Lady Lions in a bind.
“We didn’t hit it well early on and they made a couple of mistakes and made them pay for those mistakes,” Hegwood said.
Vardaman (11-7) added to its lead in the second with a 2-RBI single from Amry Logan.
In the bottom of the second, Biggersville had a chance to make things interesting with the bases loaded and only one out. Jones got a ground ball to shortstop Kierstin Perkins, who started a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
“I think it’s our first time this year to turn a double play,” said Jones. “I was really pumped up about it, and you could tell when we got to the dugout that we were really hyped up.”
Jones drilled a RBI double in the third to go with two more Biggersville errors for the 12-0 lead.
Perkins joined Jones with three hits. Terrell, Logan and Kyleigh Scott all picked up two RBIs to match Jones as well.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Vardaman plated five runs in the fourth on RBI singles from Perkins and Jones, a 2-RBI single from Scott and a RBI sacrifice fly from Terrell.
Big Stat: The Lady Rams outhit Biggersville, 11-3.
Coach Speak: “The first four batters we pitched three outs and we didn’t get them. When you get down early, it’s hard to make a comeback on a team that has a pitcher and catcher like they do.” – Biggersville head coach Blake Hendrix.