featured Jones, Lady Rams tough out Game 1 win By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jones Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HATTIESBURG – Makynlie Jones showed her veteran savvy Tuesday afternoon.The senior pitcher muscled through seven innings in the circle, and she scored the go-ahead run as Vardaman topped Taylorsville 4-2 in Game 1 of the Class 1A state championship series.Game 2 is Thursday at 3 p.m.Jones (17-4) overcame a rough start and six walks, shutting out Taylorsville over the final six innings.“I was a little nervous at first. I don’t know why, but I really was,” Jones said. “It’s just because it’s my senior year and I really wanted to win.”Taylorsville (23-7-2) got a two-run single from Emma Kennedy in the first inning. That lead held until the fifth, when the Lady Rams (22-5) scored three runs without the aid of a hit.With the bases full, Kyleigh Scott hit a grounder to the shortstop, who got the force at second base.Kiersten Perkins scored from third, and then Jones came around from second after seeing the second baseman tangled up with the runner, Kendrailia Nash.“It’s those little things that when you run 60 feet, a lot can happen,” Vardaman coach Josh Hegwood said.Vardaman added a run in the seventh when Maddie Terrell doubled and then scored on a Nash groundout.Jones retired the final seven batters she faced. She allowed just three hits.“I thought early on she was a little shaky, but she came in and dominated after that,” Hegwood said. “I don’t think they hit anything except a foul ball hard after that.”Extra BasesBig Inning: Vardaman scored three runs in the fifth thanks to a hit-by-pitch, three walks and a fielder’s choice.Big Stat: Vardaman won despite stranding eight baserunners.Coach Speak: “The main thing I keep telling the girls is keep fighting, keep grinding. It’s going to be a seven-inning game, and maybe more.” – Hegwood brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Vardaman Rams Taylorsville Tartars Makynlie Jones Emma Kennedy Kyleigh Scott Kiersten Perkins Kendrailia Nash Maddie Terrell Josh Hegwood Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters