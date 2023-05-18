HATTIESBURG – A little self-confidence went a long way for Hamilton’s softball team.
A group that collectively didn’t view itself as a championship contender left the Southern Miss Softball Complex late Wednesday night with the Class 1A state title trophy. The Lady Lions rolled past Sebastopol 9-2 to complete the two-game sweep and claim their second state championship and first since 2018.
“We talked about it back in February, I thought we had a shot. They didn’t believe me,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “They finally started believing about three weeks ago, and they played well.”
Trinity Jones, Hamilton’s eighth-grade pitcher, said the self-belief didn’t arrive until even more recently – after the North finals. But there was no shortage of it in this series, of which Jones was the MVP.
She tossed a one-hitter Wednesday and capped the proceedings with a three-run inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning.
“That close to a no-hitter as an eighth grader in the state championship, the biggest stage with this crowd, she’s a bulldog,” Loague said.
Jones and her teammates had to deal with a weather delay mere minutes after the first pitch. More than two hours later, the teams retook the field and were locked in a scoreless tie until the fourth.
That’s when Hamilton went off for six runs. Madison Jones and Abigail Gill both hammered two-run triples, while Alivia Hartley and Heidi Bigham each had RBI singles.
When Madison Jones came to bat with two on and no outs, Loague’s normal call would have been a bunt.
“I thought about it and I called it off, and I said, ‘Swing the dang bat.’ And heck, it worked,” he said.
After popping out her first time up, Jones told herself she would hit a line drive this time.
“So I just had a lot of confidence in myself with that hit,” she said.
The performance of Trinity Jones was even more impressive considering what happened in Game 1, when she took a sharp line drive off her face mask. She stayed in that game and pitched well, and she was even better in Game 2.
“I was just thinking, ‘Be a dog,’” Jones said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Neelie Stahl walked and Trinity Jones bunted for a single to set up the Madison Jones triple. Hamilton collected five of its eight hits in the fourth
Big Stat: Trinity Jones allowed one hit, struck out three and walked three.
Coach Speak: “This group of seniors when they were seventh graders were a part of one of these (in 2018). It’s a heck of a way to bookend a career.” – Loague
