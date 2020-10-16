Tonight’s Division 1-3A showdown between No. 1-ranked small school Amory and No. 4 Nettleton features two of the area’s top quarterbacks.
Hunter Jones, a four-year starter for the host Panthers (5-1, 2-0), has completed 68.4% of his passes for 1,571 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
Not to be outdone, Nettleton’s Davis Oswalt is thriving in his first year under center, using both his arm and legs to keep the Tigers (5-0, 2-0) unbeaten. The senior has 1,063 yards of offense (728 passing, 335 rushing) and a total of 16 touchdowns.
“It’s definitely a big matchup between the two quarterbacks,” said Amory head coach Allen Glenn. “Hunter does bring some experience to the table there, but Davis has also really played well for them up to this point.”
The quarterbacks have their fair share of help in their respective offenses, though.
Jones, in particular, has two explosive playmakers at wide receiver in Jay Hampton and Braxton Griffin. The two have combined to rack up 1,178 of Jones’ passing yards this season and 12 of his 18 touchdowns.
For a Nettleton defense that has yet to face this potent of an air attack, first-year head coach John Keith wants to see his team key in on Amory’s top guys.
“The biggest thing is to identify where certain guys are,” said Keith. “We want to make them beat us differently than they’ve beat other teams. They have some guys that are extremely explosive and home run hitters that have the ability to score from anywhere at any time.”
Check the film
Both Keith and Glenn worked together on the staff for Tupelo in recent years under head coach Trent Hammond, who now serves as the defensive coordinator at New Albany.
Amory’s offense averages 34.5 points per game. It was Hammond’s defense and the Bulldogs that gave a blueprint of how to slow the Panthers in a 31-10 win three weeks ago.
“I think you can look at how people have played them and had some success against them, and we’ll look to apply some of those but still fit it in the framework of what we do, but take some of those things we think gives us an advantage and play to that as well,” said Keith.
Also tonight
• Tupelo (3-3, 2-1) returns to action in another Division 1-6A battle at home against Lewisburg (2-4, 0-3). The Patriots have lost their last three games by an average of 29.6 points.
• New Albany (3-2, 1-0) travels to Corinth (4-2, 1-0) in a big Division 1-4A game. The Warriors have won eight straight in the series.
• No. 1 large school Starkville (5-0, 2-0) puts its unblemished record on the line at Madison Central (4-2, 1-1). The Yellowjackets won 24-21 last season.