Hunter Jones knows how to take care of the ball, but Nettleton knows how to take it away.
Jones and his Amory Panthers will make the short trip up Highway 6 for a big Division 1-3A clash against their Monroe County rivals tonight.
A junior quarterback, Jones has thrown only two interceptions in 134 pass attempts this season. He’s a third-year starter, and Amory coach Allen Glenn said that experience is a big reason Jones is so good at ball security.
“The biggest thing for him is playing within the system,” Glenn said. “He’s done a better job of reading defenses, reading the secondary. That’s just a testament to him playing a lot of football.”
The Panthers (6-2, 2-0) face a Nettleton defense that has recorded 13 interceptions, six of them by senior cornerback Dedrick Johnson. The Tigers (5-3, 1-1) have also recovered 12 fumbles.
Jones threw three TDs but also three interceptions against Nettleton last season, as Amory won 42-14.
“We’ve just got to play disciplined football on defense,” Nettleton coach Ken Topps said. “Try to make it a little chaotic for (Jones), make him throw a ball off-balanced and hopefully get the interception.”
Good Graham
Nettleton will also need a good game from its quarterback, senior Graham Gardner. The Tigers’ run game has sputtered all season, but Gardner has been solid.
He’s completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,068 yards, nine TDs and five interceptions. His top target has been Johnson, who has 22 catches for 593 yards and seven TDs.
This is Gardner’s second year as the starter, and Topps has seen steady improvement.
“He’s still not played his best game yet, but I’ve seen a lot of growth in him,” Topps said. “Hopefully we can find that best game here soon; hopefully we can get it Friday.”