SALTILLO • Madison Jones has her mother to thank for being the No. 1 runner in the state.
As an eighth grader, Jones and a friend went out for Saltillo’s cross country team. The friend soon quit, and Jones wanted to as well, even though she was having some early success.
Her mom, Leslie, said, “Madison, this really could be something.” She would not let Madison quit.
Three years later, the junior is leading Saltillo’s juggernaut girls team, which won its 14th state title last fall.
“She knows a lot more than I do,” Madison said of her mom.
Jones keeps proving Mom right. She ran a personal-best time of 18:01.90 to win last weekend’s Saltillo Invitational, and she’s now the top-ranked runner in the state according to MileSplit.com.
It was her third-consecutive victory of the season following a pair of runner-up finishes.
Jones said she was hoping to break 19 minutes on her home course, which she ran in 19:39.90 to win last year. She was surprised at her low time, but she said she feels stronger this year.
“I’ve focused more on nutrition and making sure I got in the right amount of mileage,” Jones said. “And I’ve tried to run smarter this year also, having a plan before the race starts. The last few years I’ve just been kind of running and seeing what happens.”
Her more disciplined approach could translate into an individual state championship. Jones finished 11th as an eighth grader, third as a freshman and second as a sophomore.
Last year, she was nearly two minutes behind winner Brooklyn Biancamano of Long Beach. One of Jones’ goals this year is to close that gap.
Getting it done
“It seems that she has certainly been doing that this year,” Saltillo coach Charles Covington said.
As she chases the competition, Jones is getting plenty of push from her teammates. Saltillo has six of last year’s top seven runners back, including Emma Kate White, Jones’ running partner.
Jones said practices are “silently cutthroat. We’re all very competitive, and it helps a lot because we want each other to do well, but we also want to be the best. That’s a really good environment to be in.”
That environment is nurtured by Covington, who is in his 32nd year as Saltillo’s coach. He demands a lot, but he’s able to communicate what he wants from his runners without having to say much.
“We’re super lucky because of the legacy he has, he can coach without telling us what to do,” Jones said. “He could look at us or say one certain thing, and we know exactly what he’s thinking.”
Jones is in the process of leaving her own legacy, which is no small feat given the program’s strong tradition. Covington said the first time he saw Jones run, her raw talent immediately caught his eye.
“We have had several strong girl runners that led us,” he said, “but she’s definitely got the fastest time. She’s definitely the strongest of a strong group of folks.”