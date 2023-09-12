West Point took home its first win of the season on Friday night against Noxubee County, and Kahnen Daniels showed why he’s such a highly rated prospect.
The Florida commit carried the ball 38 times for 427 yards and seven touchdowns, and the Green Wave outpaced Noxubee County on the road 50-40.
“It felt great to get our first win. I just like how everyone stayed together all the way to the end,” Daniels said. “We just kept fighting.”
West Point head coach Chris Chambless said that no one has rushed for more yards or touchdowns in a game in his 25 years at the school.
“You don’t get to see that often, and to get this kind of performance to happen in my coaching tenure – as long as I’ve been here I haven’t had that happen – it’s pretty special,” Chambless said. “He’s a good player, everything was clicking with the (offensive line) also. It feels good for him, it feels good when something like that can happen, for sure.”
Though West Point is just 1-2 on the season, Daniels has been unstoppable so far. The senior has amassed nearly 800 yards and 10 touchdowns already while averaging more than a first down per carry. All of that production has come against a brutally difficult non-region schedule that included last season’s Class 4A and 6A state champions in Louisville and Starkville, respectively.
“I’m glad he plays for us and nobody else, that’s for sure,” Chambless said.
Daniels went into Friday night with the same mindset he has every game, and that’s to have a big night. It continues to pay off for him and the Green Wave.
“It’s just a mindset of always just finishing every run,” Daniels said. “I don’t like to go down with first contact. I always just try to go my hardest every play because you never know when your last play is, and I just continue to do that every game.”
Daniels has rushed for more than 3,800 yards and 42 touchdowns in his high school career, so the 4,000-yard mark could be in sight this week at his current pace. The senior gave West Point a lift when it really needed it, but he recognizes it was a team effort.
“Nobody’s above the team, and K.D. will be the first to tell you that,” Chambless said. “He’s going to give credit to everybody else around him before he gives himself credit. K.D.’s a good person, he’s got great character, he’s a good leader and he was able to be a difference in the game, but he knows he can’t do it by himself.”
