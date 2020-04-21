The Nettleton football program has found its new head coach in John Keith.
Keith was approved by the board on Tuesday afternoon. He takes over after former head coach Ken Topps took an assistant coaching job at Laurel earlier this month.
He will also serve as athletic director.
“Nettleton is a school I’m very familiar with,” Keith said. “Just the tradition of the program and the opportunity inside the program to hopefully grow and continue that winning tradition they have really led me here.”
Keith, a Mooreville alum, has served as an assistant coach at Tupelo for six of the last seven years. He was an assistant at Southaven, Shannon and Amory before that.
He has been a head coach once in his career, in 2016-2017, at Mooreville. He led the Troopers to a 6-5 overall record and a playoff appearance that season.
As Tupelo’s offensive coordinator in 2013-2015, he helped lead the Golden Wave to the 2013 state championship game. In 2017, with Keith as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, Tupelo had the highest scoring offense in Class 6A while going 11-1.
“I’m just excited to come in and meet the kids and meet the coaches and learn about what they did last year,” Keith said. “With all the uncertainty going around right now, I just hope to get in there and get a plan together and transition to the fall. We are in a unique circumstance right now and will have to do a lot of coaching and a lot of figuring out on the fly.”
Nettleton went 6-6 last season with a 2-3 record in Division 1-3A. After grabbing the No. 4 seed, the Tigers lost to Senatobia in the first round of the playoffs.
On offense, Nettleton lost its starting quarterback and its top receiver, but returns its top two running backs in Roderick Patterson and Jamonte Guines and a solid receiver in Zavian Dilworth.
On defense, the Tigers’ top returner is star linebacker Davis Oswalt. Oswalt recorded 117 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, and 3 interceptions last year.
“I think there are some really good pieces in play here,” Keith said. “I’m anxious to see them get on the field and watch them a little and be able to put an eye on them in person.”