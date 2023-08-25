KOSSUTH – Kossuth’s “powerhouse” rushing attack bowled over Baldwyn on Friday night.
Brady Kelly and Bryant Pittman scored two touchdowns apiece, and the Aggies cruised past the Bearcats 28-0 in a sweltering season opener.
Kelly rushed for 75 yards on nine carries, while Pittman gained 54 yards on 11 totes. Kossuth finished with 193 yards on the ground.
“We have a powerhouse that wants to drive the ball, and we’ve got a few running backs that want to touch the ball,” Kelly said. “We’ll fight over it, who gets to touch the ball, because we want it.”
The rushing attack was established early and never let up. Kelly’s first touchdown of the night, on a 2-yard run, gave Kossuth a 21-0 lead just before halftime. He added an 8-yard score with 4:56 left in the third quarter.
It was a fumble recovery by Kelly, who also plays linebacker, that set up Kossuth’s first TD. On the next play, Hank Eaton swung a lateral to receiver Reid Coward, who found Pittman wide open in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
Pittman scored again on a tough 7-yard run on fourth-and-2 midway through the second. The Aggies also converted a fourth-and-12 on the 12-play, 57-yard drive.
Eaton, making his first start at quarterback, completed 6 of 13 passes for 24 yards and added 39 rushing yards.
“I thought Hank did a really good job managing the game. But it was big, the running game,” Kossuth coach Brian Kelly said.
The Aggies’ defense also set an early tone with a red zone stop on Baldwyn’s opening drive. The Bearcats reached the 2-yard line before being backed up by a holding call, and that drive ended with a missed 30-yard field goal.
Baldwyn, which had two turnovers on downs in the second half, finished the game with 172 total yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: A pass interference penalty on fourth-and-11 aided a 62-yard TD drive for Kossuth to make it 21-0 with 44 seconds left in the first half.
Point Man: Kelly gained 32 of his yards on a run during Kossuth’s third scoring drive.
Talking Point: “All practice we’ve been working and running downhill at them, keep punching it in.” – Pittman
Notes
• Pittman and Jake Eaton each recorded a sack for the Aggies.
• Baldwyn was penalized seven times for 53 yards, while Kossuth was flagged seven times for 55 yards.
• Baldwyn hosts Booneville next week, and Kossuth visits Ripley.
