A lot of people looked up to Chris Kidd. As a young high school athlete, Andy Kirk sure did.
“He was the man,” Kirk said. “He was the one everybody wanted to be.”
On Friday, Kidd died at his home at the age of 50.
Kidd played both basketball and baseball at Ingomar, and he shined especially bright on the diamond. For his career, he batted .483 with 38 home runs and 187 RBIs, and on the mound he was 38-10 with 398 strikeouts.
As a senior in 1990, Kidd was named the Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year, having hit .565 with 15 homers and 66 RBIs to go with a 12-2 pitching mark. He had led the Falcons to a second-straight state championship series.
Kirk, who was two years behind Kidd, was a part of those teams. The two took turns pitching and playing shortstop.
“He was our leader. He was the one we counted on both those years to get us there,” said Kirk. “We never had a dull moment doing anything.”
Kidd’s excellence continued as a coach. He won three slow-pitch softball championships at Ingomar and three fast-pitch titles at Nettleton before entering administration in 2011.
Makenzie (Hawkins) Sullivan was a part of those championship teams at Nettleton. When Kidd took the job in the 2006-07 school year, he inherited a program that had only been in existence since 2001.
His first season, the Lady Tigers went 13-13. The next, they reached the Class 3A state finals.
“He told us after that season, ‘We’ve got a great group of girls. We’ve got all the talent in the world. All you have to do is work hard,’” Sullivan said. “After he told us that, that was our goal from then on, was to not let him down. We never wanted to let him down, no matter what we did.”
Nettleton proceeded to win the next three 3A titles. Kidd – a four-time Daily Journal Coach of the Year (2008-11) – then resigned to become an elementary school principal in Hatley, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.
Sullivan is entering her first year as Nettleton’s softball coach, and she models her coaching style after Kidd. In fact, she brings up his name quite often when talking to her players.
“I just wrote in my softball group message telling them what happened, and I said, ‘All you have to do is go out on the softball field and look at every one of those signs, and his name will be up there.’ That’s the type of legacy he left at Nettleton, and that’s that type of legacy that we want to try to carry on.”
Kirk also looked to Kidd for inspiration as a coach. After being a baseball coach for several years, Kirk began coaching softball and became head coach at ICC a decade ago.
“Him and coach Norris Ashley were the first two I went to talk to about getting into female sports. They gave me a lot of good wisdom,” Kirk said.
Ashley coached Kidd in basketball and baseball. And during the summers, Kidd would help Ashley do farm work, and he became closer to the coach than the other players.
“He was like a brother to Jonathan,” Ashley said, referring to his son, “and he was like another son to me.”
Kidd recently retired from education and started working as a salesman for the Panola Paper Company. Kirk last spoke with him about three months ago and did not sense anything amiss with his friend.
“That’s what’s crazy about this whole deal, is he was so happy,” Kirk said. “He retired. He loved education, he loved coaching, he loved all that part, but he’d worked his 25 years, and he was really enjoying his new job and everything going on in life. I don’t know. It’s hard to handle, man.”