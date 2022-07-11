In his first few days on the job, Brad Kimberlin has already learned something about the Tupelo Christian Prep football team: It’s a resilient bunch.
Kimberlin has been hired as head coach and as the school’s athletics director. He replaces Shaune Holiday, whose contract was not renewed after the Mississippi High School Activities Association determined the program had committed recruiting violations.
“It is a unique challenge, but I have been pleasantly surprised at the kids that we have and their passion, and they’re just quality individuals,” Kimberlin said. “They seem like they’re on board. They’ve gone through a pretty rough bump here, but there is a lot of good here, and we’re just going to continue to build on that.”
TCPS went 10-3 last season and reached the Class 1A North championship for the first time. The Eagles were 57-37 during Holiday’s 10-year tenure.
He wasn’t the only departure as a result of the MHSAA findings.
Aubrey Boren, who was AD and an assistant coach, was also let go. And at least two key players are gone, with receiver and defensive back Layth Holiday – Shaune Holiday’s son – and offensive lineman Isaiah Autry both transferring to Itawamba AHS.
“A lot of legacy was left, and I knew Aubrey, and he did a phenomenal job building the athletic program,” Kimberlin said.
The 56-year-old is jumping back into coaching after a four-year absence. He had been working for the Wolf River Hospitality Group, but the football field kept calling to him. It’s not the first time he’s made this transition.
Kimberlin left a financial planning business in 2003 to coach at Northpoint Christian in Southaven, and he was there for 10 years. He had also coached there from 1990 to ’93. After leaving Northpoint the second time, he was a paid volunteer at Harding Academy in Memphis from 2014 to ’18.
“This was not something I was actively searching for, so I do feel like some doors have been opened,” Kimberlin said. “I’m just following God’s calling and seeing how it all came together.”