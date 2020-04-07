Carleigh King is headed across Itawamba County for her first head coaching job.
King was hired as the Mantachie girls basketball coach on Monday. Her only other coaching gig was at Tremont, where she spent last season as an assistant after graduating from Ole Miss.
It was a rough season at Tremont, which went 1-25 just two years after a berth in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
“We had a tough season at Tremont, but I think it’s really made me be mindful of what it takes to continue to have that passion for the sport,” King said. “You’ve got to be dedicated. You’ve got to love the game. You’ve got to want to compete.”
She inherits a Mantachie team that grew during Kevin White’s three-year tenure. The Lady Mustangs went 17-11 last season and made the playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Mantachie loses three seniors, including top scorer McKinley Montgomery, but most of the team will return for next season.
“We played against them at Tremont,” King said, “so I’m looking forward to coming in and instilling that competitiveness that they had in the past few years.”
This job gets King, 27, back in Class 2A basketball. She played her high school ball at New Site, averaging 7.3 points and 2.7 assists per game her senior year, when the Lady Royals went 31-2.
Mantachie and New Site are in the same division, which means King will get to face off against the coach she played for, Byron Sparks.