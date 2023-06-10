NEW SITE – Wheeler has been competitive in girls basketball the last five years, and Carleigh King aims to keep it that way.
King was recently hired to lead the Lady Eagles, who went 11-16 last season, including 6-2 in Division 1-1A. They played their final 16 games without leading scorer Jayden Lowery, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Lowery has graduated, but some experience returns in the form of sophomore Emma Kate Beckham and senior Rebakah Mason. The latter was not able to play Thursday during summer league action, but Beckham displayed adept ball handling and a sweet jump shot.
She averaged 6.9 points per game last season.
“She’s smooth,” King said. “She’s ate up with basketball – she loves it. She’s willing to work. With her skill set, and then we’ve got a couple of girls in the post who can be productive, it’s a good core to build around.”
The 5-foot-10 Mason is one of those post players. She averaged 10.4 points and 10.2 rebounds last season.
“This summer I’m hoping to get as many reps for these guards so she doesn’t have to play as much in a guard role that maybe she had to last year losing the Lowery girl,” King said.
In three years at Mantachie, King went 41-47. It was her first head coaching job.
Coming to Wheeler meant being closer to her hometown of New Site.
“With this opportunity, it was one of those things I didn’t want to turn down,” King said. “Wheeler’s had some success, and I want to come in and continue to work hard for those girls and for the school and for the county.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.