Led by senior Caroline King, New Albany’s girls golf team captured the Class II state championship on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs recorded a two-day total score of 347 to edge host Water Valley by four strokes at Dogwoods Golf Club in Grenada.
“We were sweating bullets when they were posting the scores,” New Albany coach Shane Sanderson said. “You think you know what (score) a kid might have, but I’ve seen it change a lot.”
This was New Albany’s second title, with the other coming in 2016.
The Lady Bulldogs finished second at last year’s state tournament – to Water Valley. So there was plenty of motivation this week.
“Water Valley is in our district, so it’s always a competition between the two of us,” King said. “They’ve been beating us all year, and we just tried to play our game and come out with the win on their home course.”
King was the steady hand for New Albany, shooting 80 on Monday and 81 on Tuesday. Slippery greens were a challenge, but she struck the ball well and stayed on the fairways.
“That kid is the most competitive athlete I’ve ever coached,” Sanderson said. “A special kid, special talent. Seems like the better the field gets, the better she gets.”
King finished second overall to Sumrall’s Grace Cooley, who chipped in for eagle on the final hole to earn medalist honors by one stroke.
King’s younger sister, freshman Lucy King, shot 95-91. And Tuesday happened to be her birthday.
Caroline King said winning a state title with her sister is “unreal. I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. Sharing that special moment with her, it’s something nobody can take away from us.”