BOONEVILLE • For the Adam Kirk era at Corinth to get off on the right foot, Andre Adams needs to embrace the “alpha dog” role.
The 6-foot-2 senior has been a role player in the past. But as one of just four returning players with varsity experience, the guard has quickly been identified by Kirk as the Warriors’ best go-to option.
“I talked to him yesterday about going from a role player to the alpha dog,” Kirk said Friday during summer league play at Northeast Mississippi Community College. “It’s a different mentality. If we haven’t scored in a while and they’re on a run, you’ve got to be able to get your shot, a good shot, or create a great shot for a teammate.
“He’s got to own that role this year for us to be successful.”
Adams, who averaged 7.0 points per game last season, said he’s embracing the role Kirk wants him to play.
“It’s just all mentality, and I’ve got to put the hard work in,” Adams said.
Program in transition
Corinth lost six seniors from a team that went 14-7 last season and lost to Itawamba AHS in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Keith Greene then retired after leading the program for 16 years, and Kirk was hired away from Ripley.
Because Corinth operates on a year-round school calendar, the Warriors didn’t get to start their summer work until last week. With such an inexperienced squad, the transition is going to be a slow grind.
That was evident Friday, as Booneville ran past Corinth 60-43.
Besides Adams, Kirk is also counting on the other three varsity returnees: Chris Rodgers, Zorun Wimsatt and Chevon Windham.
“You can tell they’ve been in the moment and understand, but they can’t play 32 minutes the way we want to play,” Kirk said. “It’s trying to get them to go from a back seat role to a leadership role and coach these younger guys up.”
In his six seasons at Ripley, Kirk had a record of 142-33. His Corinth roster has a similar makeup to many of his Ripley teams – not a lot of size but athleticism to spare – but the collective lack of experience being in the spotlight is a formidable obstacle.
Adams, for one, believes Kirk can get the Warriors where they need to be.
“We have a lot of hope and faith in coach Kirk because of the success he had in Ripley,” Adams said. “He’s a lot like coach Greene, just younger. It’s going to be a fun season, but we’ve just got to get playing and get better.”