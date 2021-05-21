MOOREVILLE – West Lauderdale will play for yet another baseball championship.
The Knights finished off a sweep of Mooreville in the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday night with a 4-1 win. They will face the winner of the Stone/Sumrall series in the state finals.
West Lauderdale (29-6) will be vying for its 15th state title and first since 2017. It’s gotten this far thanks in large part to pitching.
Starter Cole Wilkerson (7-2) threw five strong innings, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
“He can throw three or four pitches for strikes,” third-year coach Jason Smith said. “Mooreville’s a really good club, and we knew we had to keep them off balance by mixing it up, and he did a great job getting us to the sixth and the seventh inning for Brett Busbea.”
Busbea got the save with two scoreless innings.
Mooreville starter J.W. Armistead (7-2) kept his team in the game, but six errors by the Troopers led to three unearned runs. Armistead gave up five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.
“J.W. competed his tail off tonight,” Mooreville coach Derek Thompson said. “He went out there and gave us a chance to stay in the baseball game. We get a hit here or there in a couple of situations and it’s a difference, maybe. The difference in this game was the errors.”
West Lauderdale got a run in the first inning on Busbea’s RBI single, and it got another in the third for a 2-0 lead.
Mooreville (27-8) cut it to 2-1 in the fourth when freshman Mason McMillin stroked an RBI single.
The Knights got some insurance runs in the sixth, pushing two across with the aid of three Mooreville errors.
The Troopers got two runners on base in both the fifth and sixth innings, but Wilkerson and Busbea escaped trouble.
“The main thing was working backwards – starting off like curveball, changeup, stuff like that, and then finishing it off with a fastball to strike them out,” Wilkerson said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: In the sixth, Bradon Epting bunted home a run, and then he scored from third base when the throw home was off the mark.
Big Stat: Of Mooreville’s six errors, three came on pick-off attempts to first base.
Coach Speak: “Part of our game is taking advantage of people’s mistakes and trying to put pressure on other teams, and we were fortunate to be able to do that tonight.” – Smith