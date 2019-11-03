Kossuth is hoping for a twin killing at the MHSAA cross country championships on Monday.
The boys and girls teams swept the Class 3A titles last year and are the favorites to repeat when the starter’s gun goes off at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. Classes 1A and 5A also run Monday, while 2A, 4A and 6A go Wednesday.
Leading the way again for Kossuth will be twin sisters Ava and Katie Meeks, who are sophomores.
Katie finished second and Ava third at last year’s state meet, and they are currently ranked first and third in the state in 3A, respectively.
The 2018 champ, Choctaw Central’s Sierra Wallace, will be in the 4A race because of reclassification. So the Meeks have a good shot at sweeping the top two spots, and whoever wins will get a pat on the back from her sister.
“They’re competitive, but they’re the nicest two people you would ever meet,” Kossuth coach Jackie Hill said. “They’re the first to congratulate each other on whatever they accomplished.”
Continued success
Last year was the Lady Aggies’ first state championship, while the boys have three. Hill, who’s in her fourth year as coach, believes the program is in good shape to continue competing for titles.
The boys are led by Jes Patrick, Cooper Glidewell and Peyton Lathrop, who swept the top three spots at the Division 1-3A meet on Oct. 22.
Three other schools are looking to sweep boys and girls titles again: Saltillo (5A), Corinth (4A) and Tupelo Christian (1A).
TCPS boasts the top boys runner in the state in Brock Kelly, who had the fastest time regardless of classification at last year’s state meet.
“He’s running better than he was last year. He’s a little faster,” coach Greg Warnick said. “Of course he’s got a great group of teammates. They kind of get overshadowed.
“You’ve got five to win, and our two, three, four and five runners are pretty good in their own right.”
The Eagles have won the last three 1A titles, while the girls also won in 2012 and 2016.