JACKSON – Kossuth is becoming a dynasty in MHSAA Class I bowling. The boys and girls teams both repeated as state champions Friday in the division for 1A, 2A and 3A schools.
It was the fourth state title for the girls and the third for the boys.
The Aggies' secret?
“Good kids, good parents, a great administration that helps us along the way,” coach Michael Lee said. "We have a great following. We have great support."
Both Kossuth teams won 3-1 in the Baker Roll-Off, which pits the top two teams in preliminary bowling, but there is a marked difference in the makeup the teams. The six boys who participated in the roll-off are all seniors, but the five girls are middle school students – four eighth-graders and a seventh-grader.
The boys defeated Resurrection, with victories in Game 1 (189-143), Game 3 (205-181) and Game 4 (213-183). Resurrection won the second game 208-182.
The Lady Aggies won the first two games against East Union, 193-135 and 145-109. After dropping Game 3, 181-136, Kossuth closed out the match with a 140-122 victory in the final game.
Baker Roll-Off has five bowlers alternating frames.
Resurrection's boys led the preliminary bowling with a three-game team score of 2,736, an average of 182 per bowler per game. Kossuth was second at 2,663.
Kossuth's girls were first with 2,496 (166 average), followed by East Union at 2,102.
East Union coach Chadwick Forster was proud of his team.
“They were awesome today," Forster said. "They fought all the way. When the girls were down two nothing in the Baker I told them that we wanted them (Kossuth) to beat us, not give it away.”
The Lady Urchins responded with a victory in the third game, before some splits resulted in a loss in the final game.
“We just had a couple of bad breaks on good shots,” Forster said. That included a 7-10 split in the 10th frame. It was a good shot.”
Lee felt he had to reassure his youthful girls team after they dropped a game, but not the veteran boys teams after they lost the second game.
“The girls are all young. I had to slowly get them to realize that it is only one frame at a time. They still had to bowl. If they ever let up, East Union is going to come back. East Union is an outstanding team. Great coach.”
Kossuth boys bowlers in the roll-off were Danny Jones, Hank Gardner, Jose Hernandez, Holden Cummings, Seamus Brooks and Nick Hopper. Kossuth girls roll-off bowlers were Emma Renfrow, Lauren Tranthanm, Maddie Mask, Sally Kate Gardner and Lynley Woodruff.
Roll-off bowlers for East Union's girls were Madison Yarbrough, Taylor Hunt, Brooklyn Hunt, Brandy Moneyham, Sarah Butts and Jessica Henderson.
East Union's girls have never won a state title. They also lost the roll-off two years ago to Tupelo Christian.
Other Northeast Mississippi boys teams in the preliminary competition at Jackson's Metro 24 Bowling Center were Mantachie at third (2,651), East Union fourth (2,521), Alcorn Central fifth (2,472), Tremont seventh (2,267) and Myrtle eighth (2,074).
Other area girls teams were Mantachie in third (2,042), Alcorn Central fourth (2,003), West Union fifth (1,945) and Myrtle sixth (1,863).
Other state champions this week were Lafayette boys and Neshoba Central girls for Class II (4A and 5A) and D'Iberville boys and Hancock girls for Class III (6A).