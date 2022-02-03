BRANDON – An open frame in bowling doesn't usually result in a celebration, but it did for the Kossuth boys team on Thursday at the Class I state tournament for 1A, 2A and 3A schools.
Corey Hardin, the final bowler in the Baker roll off for the championship, dropped only eight pins in the 10th frame. But that was enough to give the Aggies a 168-163 win over Resurrection in the decisive fifth game.
Kossuth is the kingpin of Class I bowling with boys and girls championships. The boys defeated Resurrection 3-2, with victories in the second game, fourth and fifth games. The girls won the first, third and fourth games for a 3-1 victory over East Union.
A Baker roll off between the top two teams in preliminary bowling has five bowlers alternating frames.
It was the fifth championship for the Kossuth girls and fourth for the boys.
“Perseverance, never giving up. Never giving up on each other. Never giving up on the team.” Kossuth coach Michael Lee said of the championships. “Everybody on both teams bowl for what is on the front and not on the back. They bowl for Kossuth, not for the name on the back. We bowl as a team. We don't bowl as individuals.”
The front of bowling shirts said “Kossuth.” The backs had bowlers' names.
Kossuth boys got off to a slow start with a loss in the first game 172-147, and trailed in the second game before stringing five-straight strikes from the fifth to the ninth frames for a 199-174 victory.
Lee said that was the turning point, but the most important frame was a strike by Eli Hinton in the ninth of the final game.
Other bowlers for the Kossuth boys were Jake Hinton, Anderson Spencer, J.T. Martin and Hayden Miles.
The victory was something of an upset after Resurrection had the high team score for the preliminary bowling with a three-game total of 2,885, 307 more than Kossuth. They were followed by Stringer 2,492, Alcorn Central 2,341, Biggersviller 2,168, East Union 2,099, West Union 1,945 and Tremont 1,878,
It wasn't as dramatic for the Kossuth girls. There was a hiccup in the second game when East Union pulled away with strikes in the seven, eighth and nine frames for a 179-129 win. But Kossuth won the other three games, all by double digits, closing it out with a 168-126 win in the fourth game.
Kossuth led the preliminary bowling with a 2,555 total. East Union had 2,110, Alcorn Central 1,883, West Union 1,811, Union 1,769, Mantachie 1,734, Tupelo Christian 1,639 and Velma Jackson1,442.
Kossuth bowlers were Lauren Tratham, Emily Mann, Maddie Mask, Lynley Woodruff, and Sally Kate Gardner.
For East Union, the bowlers were Joelynn Adams, Taylor Hunt, Casey Renner, Jessica Henderson and Brooklyn Hunt.
Woodruff was the top individual in preliminary bowling with a three-game total of 546. David Brock of Resurrection was the top boy with 656.
Class II (4A and 5A) will be bowled today at Fannin Lanes. Lafayette and Corinth boys teams and Lafayette, Corinth, Itawamba AHS and Tishomingo County girls teams will compete.
Class III for 6A was Wednesday, won by D'Iberville boys and Hancock girls.