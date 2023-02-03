BRANDON – Kossuth swept the MHSAA Class I bowling championships for 1A, 2A and 3A teams Friday. The boys defeated Stringer 3-1 in the Baker rolloff, and the girls defeated East Union 3-0.
The results continued Kossuth's domination. It's the sixth championship and fifth in a row for the girls, the fifth with two in a row for the boys.
“We always support each other. It's a family,” assistant coach Bryce Bullard said. “They always show up at big times and make big plays.”
Head coach Michael Lee gave credit to Bullard. “He's the reason we are here, the work he puts in.”
The Baker rolloff has five bowlers from each team alternating frames. Kossuth’s boys dropped the first game 243-185 but won the next three 174-162, 217-153, 192-158.
Strikes in six of the first eight frames enabled Stringer to easily win the first game. Lee was hoping the Red Devils would not keep up the strong bowling.
“Stringer is a great team. They worked their butts off to get here. I tip my hat to them.”
Kossuth trailed 68-51 through four frames of the second game but turned it around with strikes in the fifth, sixth and ninth frames by Jake Hinton, Eli Hinton and J.T. Martin.
Kossuth began the third game with six-straight strikes – two by Eli Hinton and one each by Anderson Spencer, Corey Hardin, Martin and Jake Hinton. The Aggies broke open the final game with strikes by Eli Hinton, Spencer and Hardin in the six, seventh and eighth frames.
Kossuth’s girls won 152-122, 168-123, 158-157. The third game went down to the final ball.
After sparing to start the 10th frame, Casey Renner had an opportunity to give East Union a one-pin victory with a final ball strike. The ball was in the pocket, but the eight and ten pins wouldn't fall, enabling Kossuth bowlers to celebrate a one-pin victory for the championship.
“A perfect strike. Sometimes it happens that way,” East Union coach Brian Browning said.
Kossuth bowlers were Maddie Mask, Emma Renfrow, Lynley Woodruff, Sally Kate Gardner, Emily Mann and Lauren Trantham. Renner was joined on the East Union team by Kaitlyn Jones, Jaelyn Adams, Jordan Daniels and Jessica Henderson.
The Kossuth dynasty could continue. Jake Hinton is the only senior on either team.
Eight boys and eight girls teams qualified for the championships in regional competition, with the top two advancing to the rolloff after three games of preliminary bowling.
Kossuth led both, the boys with a pin total of 2,884, the girls with 2,412.
For the boys, Stringer was second with 2,724, followed by Alcorn Central 2,691, Mantachie 2,647, Biggersville 2,598, St. Patrick 2,590, East Union 2,138 and McLaurin 1,876.
East Union girls were second with 1,895.
Gardner was the top girls bowler with a three-game total of 576. Andrew Williams of Alcorn Central was the top boy with 647.
Corinth’s boys and Long Beach’s girls won Class II (4A and 5A) Wednesday. Class III (6A) was scheduled for Thursda, but postponed until Monday due to wintry weather.
All the bowling is at Fannin Lanes.
