SALTILLO • A little patience and a whole lot of defense went a long way for Kossuth on Monday afternoon.
The Lady Aggies, ranked No. 4 by the Daily Journal, ran away from New Albany, 61-36, at the Saltillo Shootout.
Kossuth (5-0) won the Class 3A state championship last season thanks in large part to its defense, and that’s what ultimately got its offense going against New Albany.
“I always say, if you can lock down on defense, it turns into offense, and most of the time it does,” Kossuth coach Angie Malone said. “You get a steal or get a stop and everybody gets more energized.”
The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter, and then the Lady Aggies took off. They scored the first eight points of the second quarter, including a Kaitlyn Bonds layup that came off an Ava Meeks steal.
Kossuth recorded nine steals on the game, seven in the first half.
Katelyn Bumpas sparked Kossuth by scoring 11 of her 13 points in the second period.
“I was off the first quarter, and I just had to keep working and working in the lane until I figured out what was going on,” Bumpas said.
New Albany (1-6) was trying to limit Kossuth to one shot each possession, so Malone urged her players to be patient and work the ball into the lane. That opened up the outside shot.
Bumpas had a pair of layups followed later by a 3-pointer for a 33-15 lead.
“It’s their ability to move the ball as well as they do on offense,” New Albany coach Micha Washington said. “I think any coach would pay to have that, and we had some breakdowns.”
Kossuth scored 38 points in the paint.
Ashanti High led New Albany with 17 points and seven rebounds.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Kossuth outscored New Albany 24-6 in the second quarter.
Point Maker: Reserve Bailey Holt made all four of her field goal attempts and had nine points.
Talking Point: “They don’t ever take a possession off. It’s constant,” Washington, on Kossuth.
Other games(B) Smithville 61, Nettleton 59: Chandler Woodham’s 3-point play with 2.3 seconds left lifted the Seminoles (4-0).
Woodham scored 12 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. Mason Blair also had 13 for Smithville, while Nettleton (1-3) was led by Graham Gardner’s 16 points.
(B) West Union 65, Belmont 50: Luke Willard notched 27 points for the Eagles (5-4), while the Cardinals (2-4) were paced by Alec Hogan’s 16.
(B) Potts Camp 63, Itawamba AHS 40: Walter Hamilton had 18 points and Mitchell Saulsberry added 17 as Potts Camp improved to 6-0. IAHS (0-3) was led by Arvesta Troupe’s 14 points.