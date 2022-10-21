Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
KOSSUTH - When Kossuth converted a third-down-and-a-mile, Mantachie probably knew it was going to be the Aggies’ night.
Backed into the shadow of its own goalpost in the first half, Kossuth needed only two plays to score its third touchdown in Friday's 35-8 Division 1-3A win against Mantachie.
“Great team effort tonight,” Kossuth coach Brian Kelly said. “Outstanding on defense. I thought our defense played lights out.”
That third score was arguably the most impressive. Penalties backed the Journal's No. 3 Small School Aggies into a third-and-30 at their own 15 yard line. The response: senior quarterback Jack Johnson found Hank Eaton in the middle of the field for a 45-yard gain. Johnson then ran 40 yards to the end zone, breaking tackles along the way for a 21-0 lead at the half.
Johnson also had a passing touchdown to Jack Hancock, the first of five Kossuth touchdowns from five players. The Aggies ran for four of the five, including Reece Crum’s 26-yarder in the third quarter.
“My line, we’re always communicating,” Crum said. “We’ve got a bunch of people who can score.”
Brady Kelly had a 2-yard run in the second quarter. Bryant Pittman added a 5-yard score for a 28-0 lead following the fourth of five extra points in a perfect night for kicker Brody Hajek.
It was a sixth straight win for Kossuth (7-2, 4-0), which will close the regular season Thursday with a non-division game against Hatley. Mantachie (6-3, 1-2) has lost three straight.
“I thought Brady Kelly did a really great job on defense. Bryant Pittman and Reece Crum ran the ball well,” Brian Kelly said. “Jack Johnson is going to be Jack Johnson. It was a total team effort on both sides.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Kossuth went 85 yards in two plays in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead.
Point Man: Crum had 106 yards on five carries.
Talking Point: “They’re very strong, very disciplined, well-coached.” – Mantachie coach Ken Adams on Kossuth's front lines
Notes
• Kossuth held Mantachie without a first down in the first quarter on three three-and-outs.
• Mantachie got on the board late in the fourth quarter on Jaycob Hawkes’ 28-yard pass to Hunter Hester.
• Kossuth senior CB Donald Doles recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter.
