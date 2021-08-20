2020 record: 3-7, 2-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Brian Kelly (11th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jack Johnson, QB, Jr.
• McNairy Central (Tenn.) transfer passed for 1,094 yards, 11 TDs; rushed for 391 yards, 4 TDs.
Ethan Tucker, LB/FB, Jr.
• Third-year starter on both sides of the ball.
Nate Gay, OL/DL, Jr.
• Will play center on offense and nose guard on defense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Offensive coordinator Charlie Dampeer stepped down, and fourth-year assistant Jay Vanderford was promoted into his spot.
OFFENSE
After losing QB Brock Seago to graduation, the Aggies will turn to Jack Johnson (Jr.), a transfer from McNairy Central. Johnson is a dual threat with a live arm and some speed.
The rushing attack will be led by Brady Kelly (So.), Reece Crum (Jr.) and fullback Ethan Tucker (Jr.). They’ll try to fill the shoes of Zamarius Alexander, who averaged 118.2 yards per game last year.
Kelly is high on his offensive line, which has three returning starters in left tackle Landon Lewis (Sr.), right guard Devin Scott (Sr.) and right tackle Trace Wegmann (Jr.). Nate Gay (Jr.) was a starter until getting hurt, and he’ll take over at center.
DEFENSE
The Aggies allowed 45.9 points per game in their seven losses. If there’s going to be improvement, it will start up front.
Kelly will platoon his defensive linemen. Gay and Jackson Dupree (Jr.) are at nose guard, Wegmann is at strong defensive end, and Lewis will share time with Scott at weak defensive end.
In Kossuth’s 3-4 scheme, Tucker is a third-year starter at inside linebacker. He’s flanked by Wes Phillips (Sr.).
Crum and Blake Doles (Jr.) are the cornerbacks. Johnson and Hunter Bright (Sr.) are the safeties.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Brodie Hajek (So.) returns as the kicker, and Bright will punt. Look for Doles and Kelly on kickoff returns and Johnson on punt returns.
X-FACTOR
If Kossuth can control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, this is a team that will be tough to handle.
COACH SPEAK
“To be successful here at Kossuth, you can’t be good on defense, you’ve gotta be great on defense.” – Brian Kelly